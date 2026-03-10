Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,970,999 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,394,145 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,970,999 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 6.03% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $696,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 22,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.5% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

