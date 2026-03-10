Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,501 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 190,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,856,000 after buying an additional 44,503 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 424,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

