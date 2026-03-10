Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.44 Billion Stake in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,303,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,923 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up about 1.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 3.83% of Gold Fields worth $1,439,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,919,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,594 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,371,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,242 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 24.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,136,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,584,000 after purchasing an additional 809,816 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,228,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,330,000 after purchasing an additional 132,541 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $61.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

