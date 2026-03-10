Capital International Sarl Sells 15,042 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Corteva were worth $25,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 678,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Corteva by 14.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,753,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,142,000 after buying an additional 720,469 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,790,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

