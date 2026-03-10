Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 301,885 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.98% of Tyler Technologies worth $444,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.54.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $367.43 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $283.71 and a one year high of $621.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,353.40. This trade represents a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.93, for a total transaction of $1,914,017.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,437.22. This trade represents a 40.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,243 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

