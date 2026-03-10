Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397,466 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises approximately 1.4% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Qualcomm worth $1,505,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 58.1% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

Qualcomm Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.11. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. This trade represents a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.