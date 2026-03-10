Capital International Sarl Sells 71,231 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,231 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $156.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a PE ratio of 248.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.