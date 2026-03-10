GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.4120, with a volume of 1346886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research lowered GitLab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure lowered shares of GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $105,885.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,809.28. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $96,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,974.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 503,744 shares of company stock valued at $18,590,495. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,788,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in GitLab by 650.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

