Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.16 and last traded at C$28.64, with a volume of 196476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.75.

Almonty Industries Stock Up 7.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 2.38.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1) is a leading supplier of conflict free tungsten – a strategic metal critical to the defense and advanced technology sectors. As geopolitical tensions heighten, tungsten has become essential for armor, munitions, and electronics manufacturing. Almontys flagship Sangdong Tungsten Mine in South Korea, historically one of the worlds largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, is expected to supply over 40% of global non-China tungsten production upon reaching full capacity, directly addressing critical supply vulnerabilities highlighted by recent U.S.

