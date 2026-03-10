Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $576.86 and last traded at $574.5180, with a volume of 138835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $568.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 price target (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $471.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Quanta Services from $424.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.34 and its 200 day moving average is $448.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,065,000 after acquiring an additional 667,050 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 393,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,506,000 after buying an additional 102,119 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,232,000. Finally, WMS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

