Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,969,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664,593 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,420,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,772,000 after acquiring an additional 744,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,447,000 after purchasing an additional 579,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
LLY stock opened at $1,008.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $951.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,044.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $944.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95.
- Positive Sentiment: Launched an Employer Connect platform to engage employers and payers — a channel that could speed formulary conversations and uptake of Lilly’s weight‑management and diabetes medicines. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Announces the Launch of its Employer Connect Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy expanded access to Lilly’s Zepbound KwikPen, widening retail distribution and patient convenience — likely to support Zepbound prescription volumes and recurring revenue. Amazon Pharmacy Expands Access to Eli Lilly’s Zepbound KwikPen for Weight Management
- Positive Sentiment: Announced a $500 million investment in South Korea’s biotech sector — strategic capital that could accelerate manufacturing, R&D collaborations and regional expansion of Lilly’s pipeline and commercial footprint. Eli Lilly (LLY) Is Making a Big Bet on South Korea’s Biotech Sector. Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a buy rating, reinforcing analyst support for Lilly’s growth thesis driven by GLP‑1 leadership and pipeline depth. J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces continue to highlight Lilly’s dominant GLP‑1 franchises (Mounjaro, Zepbound) and pipeline assets — supporting the long‑term growth narrative even as valuation remains elevated.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Lilly outperformed the broader market in recent sessions, reflecting momentum trading around GLP‑1 exposure rather than new company‑specific data. Eli Lilly (LLY) Laps the Stock Market: Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/opinion pieces caution that LLY’s valuation is stretched — a reminder that upside may be tied to continued strong sales and pipeline progress rather than multiple expansion alone. Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock Now or Wait for More of a Pullback?
- Negative Sentiment: A U.S. court certified a nationwide class of third‑party payors in racketeering litigation tied to Actos, raising potential legal and cash‑flow risk if liabilities materialize. This is a direct headline risk to watch. Actos Class Action Puts Eli Lilly Legal And Cash Flow Risks In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Reportedly some basic Medicare plans may not adhere to the $50/month out‑of‑pocket cap for weight‑loss drugs under the agency model — a coverage/affordability uncertainty that could affect uptake and public perception. Eli Lilly says some Medicare plans may exceed $50 cap for weight-loss drugs
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
