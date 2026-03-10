Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,969,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664,593 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,420,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,772,000 after acquiring an additional 744,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,447,000 after purchasing an additional 579,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $1,008.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $951.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,044.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $944.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets.

