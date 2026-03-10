Capital International Sarl Raises Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $346.41 on Tuesday. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $328.00 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.05.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $3.615 per share. This represents a yield of 99.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $420.00 price target on shares of Ferrari and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RACE

Ferrari News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Company buyback: Ferrari continued executing the first tranche of a multi-year ~€3.5bn buyback program (first tranche €250m), adding to treasury stock and supporting shareholder returns and EPS dilution reduction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: On-track competitiveness: Despite strategic errors, Ferrari demonstrated strong race pace in the Australian GP, signaling the car is competitive with Mercedes — a positive indicator for brand value, marketing exposure, and long-term F1-derived intangible benefits. Read More.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

