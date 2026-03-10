Capital World Investors Sells 31,841 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,938,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,841 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.07% of Transdigm Group worth $5,191,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 34,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 22,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 43,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,552,028,000 after acquiring an additional 254,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 3,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total value of $5,576,688.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,712. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total transaction of $414,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,755.50. This trade represents a 21.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 121,248 shares of company stock worth $168,818,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,277.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,351.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,326.84.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.