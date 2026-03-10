Claret Asset Management Corp Has $27.53 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Claret Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 3.3% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in AbbVie by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 240,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,975,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Evercore decreased their price target on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

