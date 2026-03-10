Claret Asset Management Corp Has $27.53 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Claret Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 3.3% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in AbbVie by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 240,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,975,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phase 1 ABBV‑295 (long‑acting amylin analog) topline results showed clinically meaningful weight loss (~7.8%–9.8% at ~12–13 weeks) with a favorable tolerability profile, supporting continued development of a non‑incretin obesity treatment — a potential new growth driver outside AbbVie’s GI/immunology franchise. AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from a Phase 1 Multiple Ascending Dose Study of ABBV-295, a Long-Acting Amylin Analog, in Adults
- Positive Sentiment: Positive topline Phase 3 AFFIRM results for SKYRIZI (risankizumab) in Crohn’s disease increase the likelihood of label expansion and incremental revenue from AbbVie’s immunology franchise. This helps the company’s growth outlook beyond its legacy products. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 AFFIRM Study Evaluating SKYRIZI Subcutaneous Induction in Patients with Crohn’s Disease
- Positive Sentiment: Major broker support remains — J.P. Morgan has stuck with a buy rating, which can help stabilize sentiment amid pipeline news and support investor demand. J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Buy Rating for AbbVie (ABBV)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and retail attention is rising (momentum screens and coverage), which can amplify moves but doesn’t guarantee directional conviction; investors should watch follow‑on data and commercialization signals. Here’s Why AbbVie (ABBV) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent trial updates (Crohn’s + ABBV‑295) are being used to re‑price AbbVie’s mid‑term valuation; they add context but require regulatory, commercial and longer‑term outcome confirmation. AbbVie Trial Updates Add Context To Valuation And Growth Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: ICER will review AbbVie’s Parkinson’s disease drug, introducing potential pricing and reimbursement scrutiny that could limit commercial upside or pressure expected margins for that program. ICER to review AbbVie’s Parkinson’s disease drug
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been mixed — reports note shares fell after the early obesity data, suggesting investors may be taking profits or weighing valuation against what remains early‑stage evidence. AbbVie’s Early Obesity Drug Data Shows Up To 10% Weight Loss
- Negative Sentiment: An AbbVie SVP sold about $1.22M of stock; insider sales can be read as a near‑term negative signal even if not uncommon at large companies. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Sells $1,221,518.80 in Stock
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.33.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
