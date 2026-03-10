KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.19%.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.72. KVH Industries has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $7.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. Wall Street Zen raised KVH Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KVH Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,180,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,646,800. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 84.5% during the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 153,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 81,252 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

