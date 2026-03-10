Capital Research Global Investors Sells 492,303 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,274,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 492,303 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $2,319,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Stryker by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,785,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $366.05 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore set a $390.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.61.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

