Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 26th

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.1%

TSE CG traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.23. 56,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,976. The stock has a market cap of C$5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$7.72 and a one year high of C$28.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.83.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$531.63 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 43.18%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

