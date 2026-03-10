PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RCS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 11,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,149. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: RCS) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments. The fund is managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), one of the world’s leading fixed income investment managers, and leverages PIMCO’s global research and risk-management platform to allocate across various credit sectors and interest rate environments.

The fund’s investment strategy is multi-sector and flexible, allowing the portfolio management team to adjust exposures among government securities, corporate bonds, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, high-yield debt, and emerging market instruments.

