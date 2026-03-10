Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $764,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,593,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,097,000 after acquiring an additional 520,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,973,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,673,126,000 after purchasing an additional 482,616 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,378,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,373.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,119,000 after purchasing an additional 336,573 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Vertex Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $460.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.79. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.65, for a total value of $2,394,361.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,646.35. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total transaction of $897,802.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,026,469.50. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,156 shares of company stock worth $42,845,497. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Featured Stories

