Capital International Sarl Buys 6,316 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 181.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $3,274,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.4% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $4,751,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 411,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,847,754.69. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

