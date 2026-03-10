Capital International Sarl Acquires 3,986 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ASML were worth $57,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in ASML by 153.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in ASML by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,357.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,358.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,547.22. The firm has a market cap of $533.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

