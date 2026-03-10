BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,456,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,314 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,029,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 76,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,841,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,146,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,050,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 913,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,064,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in BlackRock by 18.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $959.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,086.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,097.83. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,630,750. The trade was a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total value of $58,920,245.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,971,514.62. This represents a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,308.89.

Key BlackRock News

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

