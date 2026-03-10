7,266,839 Shares in Rxo Inc $RXO Acquired by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,764,000. RXO makes up 6.4% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 4.43% of RXO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of RXO by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in RXO by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 1,311.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $15.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RXO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RXO from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded RXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

RXO opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Rxo Inc has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). RXO had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

