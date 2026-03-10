645,539 Shares in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Acquired by GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 645,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,022,000. Otis Worldwide comprises about 6.1% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 49.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 57.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $106,450.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,570.24. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,175.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research set a $98.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

