Winthrop Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,131 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $681.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $678.81. The stock has a market cap of $748.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

