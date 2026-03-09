Vestcor Inc Sells 18,410 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,410 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.