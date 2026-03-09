Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.71% from the company’s previous close.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH opened at $65.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $65.50.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 4,106.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,919,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.8% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 236,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 119,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,504,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

