Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 19,803 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 108.2% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,870. This represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

