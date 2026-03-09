Swiss National Bank Sells 68,100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Netflix worth $1,470,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

Netflix stock opened at $99.02 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $418.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,851,571. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.