WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.00.

Shares of UTHR opened at $478.16 on Monday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $537.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.30, for a total value of $11,166,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,684 shares of company stock valued at $160,260,377. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

