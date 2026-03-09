Sienna Gestion Has $8.46 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Sienna Gestion grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 39.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,407,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after buying an additional 685,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $59.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,491,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,542.51. The trade was a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 173,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $12,299,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,930,433. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 620,550 shares of company stock worth $44,127,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

