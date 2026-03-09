Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.37 Billion Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,935,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,902 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.9% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.38% of Visa worth $2,367,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $198,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $281,045,000 after acquiring an additional 159,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $317.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.57 and a 200-day moving average of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $575.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

