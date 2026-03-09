Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nexxen International (NEXN)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ: NEXN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2026 – Nexxen International had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Nexxen International had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Nexxen International had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Nexxen International had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Nexxen International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

