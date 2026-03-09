ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised ASM International to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASM International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, January 26th.

ASM International Stock Down 8.4%

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $763.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $790.27 and a 200-day moving average of $656.01. ASM International has a 12-month low of $372.61 and a 12-month high of $877.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.91.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $808.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.67 million. ASM International had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 20.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM’s product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

