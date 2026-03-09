Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

TRI opened at $111.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $79.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada’s Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK’s Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

