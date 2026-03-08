Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 83,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 470,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 525,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 273,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

VTV stock opened at $200.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $208.20. The firm has a market cap of $165.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

