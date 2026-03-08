Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 359,139 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,139 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $41,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,208,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after buying an additional 275,981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 157.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 23.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 522,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,092,000 after acquiring an additional 806,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,873,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 130,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on APA. Evercore raised their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on APA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.67. APA Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. APA had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Trending Headlines about APA

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Positive Sentiment: APA announced a dual listing on Nasdaq Texas, which could increase local liquidity and visibility with Texas‑based investors and reinforce the company’s Permian Basin ties. APA Corporation Announces Dual Listing on Nasdaq Texas

APA announced a dual listing on Nasdaq Texas, which could increase local liquidity and visibility with Texas‑based investors and reinforce the company’s Permian Basin ties. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish analyst notes and price‑target increases have surfaced this week (Benchmark raised its target to $40 with a Buy; Susquehanna and BMO published positive commentary and a separate report raised the target to $34), supporting upward momentum and investor confidence. APA Price Target Raised to $34

Multiple bullish analyst notes and price‑target increases have surfaced this week (Benchmark raised its target to $40 with a Buy; Susquehanna and BMO published positive commentary and a separate report raised the target to $34), supporting upward momentum and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted APA as a value upstream pick amid oil volatility, noting low valuation multiples, improved cost structure and cash flow — a narrative that attracts income/value‑oriented energy investors. Why One Energy Expert Is Betting on These 3 Oil Stocks Now

Market commentary highlighted APA as a value upstream pick amid oil volatility, noting low valuation multiples, improved cost structure and cash flow — a narrative that attracts income/value‑oriented energy investors. Neutral Sentiment: RBC and Piper Sandler raised price targets (to $29 and $30) but kept sector‑perform/neutral ratings — a mixed signal that trims downside risk but doesn’t add a strong buy case. RBC/Piper Sandler PT adjustments

RBC and Piper Sandler raised price targets (to $29 and $30) but kept sector‑perform/neutral ratings — a mixed signal that trims downside risk but doesn’t add a strong buy case. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports flagged a “large increase” but the underlying data shows 0 shares / NaN changes — likely a data error and currently not meaningful for price pressure or squeeze dynamics.

Short‑interest reports flagged a “large increase” but the underlying data shows 0 shares / NaN changes — likely a data error and currently not meaningful for price pressure or squeeze dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Legislative chatter (H.R.7554) aiming to limit greenhouse‑gas regulation could, if enacted, ease regulatory risk for fossil‑fuel producers — a policy tailwind but highly uncertain and not a near‑term catalyst. H.R. 7554 CARBON Act

Legislative chatter (H.R.7554) aiming to limit greenhouse‑gas regulation could, if enacted, ease regulatory risk for fossil‑fuel producers — a policy tailwind but highly uncertain and not a near‑term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate (from $1.65 to $1.50), signaling some analyst caution on near‑term earnings power; that could cap upside if others follow with cuts. Scotiabank cuts FY2027 estimate (MarketBeat)

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.