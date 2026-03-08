Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $41.17 Million Position in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 650,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $41,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 50.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $435,239.78. Following the sale, the vice president owned 39,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,481.20. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 38,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $3,312,304.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,472,388.64. The trade was a 12.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. Brunswick Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently -83.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Brunswick to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Brunswick from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Griffin Securities set a $76.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Brunswick Company Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

