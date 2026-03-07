Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sean Crilly Sells 1,640 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Sean Crilly sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.32, for a total value of $295,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,333.28. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Crilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Sean Crilly sold 6,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $1,186,380.00.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR opened at $162.67 on Friday. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $209.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vicor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 4,634.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Featured Stories

