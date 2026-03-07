WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.40. 20,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 25,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

WH Group Trading Up 2.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

About WH Group

WH Group (OTCMKTS: WHGLY) is a global leader in pork production and processing, recognized as one of the world’s largest pork companies. The firm develops, produces and distributes a broad portfolio of fresh pork, packaged pork products and processed meats under a variety of brand names, including Smithfield in the United States and Shuanghui in China. With integrated operations spanning the value chain—from hog breeding and feed production to meat processing and packaging—the company serves retail, foodservice and industrial customers worldwide.

The roots of WH Group trace back to a municipal meat processing plant in Luohe, China, which was founded in 1958.

