RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) Major Shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc Sells 116,000 Shares of Stock

RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 116,000 shares of RPGL stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $234,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,057,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,057.08. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cetera Wealth Services, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 44,064 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $57,283.20.

On Thursday, March 5th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 35,357 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $53,035.50.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 74,615 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $123,860.90.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 70,616 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $134,876.56.

On Friday, February 27th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 100,298 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $212,631.76.

On Thursday, February 26th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 1,312 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $6,573.12.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 9,191 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $55,605.55.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 13,917 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,403.31.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc purchased 1,298,172 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $9,346,838.40.

RPGL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPGL opened at $1.31 on Friday. RPGL has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $103.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of RPGL in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

RPGL Company Profile

Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services and peripheral hardware. Republic Power Group Limited is based in Singapore.

