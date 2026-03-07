RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) Major Shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc Sells 116,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2026

RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGLGet Free Report) major shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 116,000 shares of RPGL stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $234,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,057,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,057.08. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cetera Wealth Services, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 6th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 44,064 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $57,283.20.
  • On Thursday, March 5th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 35,357 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $53,035.50.
  • On Wednesday, March 4th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 74,615 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $123,860.90.
  • On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 70,616 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $134,876.56.
  • On Friday, February 27th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 100,298 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $212,631.76.
  • On Thursday, February 26th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 1,312 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $6,573.12.
  • On Wednesday, February 25th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 9,191 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $55,605.55.
  • On Tuesday, February 24th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 13,917 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,403.31.
  • On Tuesday, February 24th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc purchased 1,298,172 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $9,346,838.40.

RPGL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPGL opened at $1.31 on Friday. RPGL has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $103.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of RPGL in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

RPGL Company Profile

Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services and peripheral hardware. Republic Power Group Limited is based in Singapore.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL)

