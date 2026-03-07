RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) Major Shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc Sells 116,000 Shares of Stock

RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 116,000 shares of RPGL stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $234,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,057,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,057.08. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cetera Wealth Services, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 6th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 44,064 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $57,283.20.
- On Thursday, March 5th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 35,357 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $53,035.50.
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 74,615 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $123,860.90.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 70,616 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $134,876.56.
- On Friday, February 27th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 100,298 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $212,631.76.
- On Thursday, February 26th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 1,312 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $6,573.12.
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 9,191 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $55,605.55.
- On Tuesday, February 24th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 13,917 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,403.31.
- On Tuesday, February 24th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc purchased 1,298,172 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $9,346,838.40.
RPGL Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RPGL opened at $1.31 on Friday. RPGL has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $103.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPGL
RPGL Company Profile
Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services and peripheral hardware. Republic Power Group Limited is based in Singapore.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RPGL
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for RPGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.