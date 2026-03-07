Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) COO Sells $181,328.27 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Chadwick sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $181,328.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,439.97. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KYMR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,622,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 37,536 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 359,847 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

