Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Unloaded Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mastercard stock on February 23rd.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 1/9/2026.

Shares of MA opened at $521.82 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $465.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $539.50 and a 200 day moving average of $557.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

