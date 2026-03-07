The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $1,296,565,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,520 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,047,000 after purchasing an additional 596,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,039,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,595,000 after purchasing an additional 553,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,887,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,334,918,000 after purchasing an additional 351,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $329.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.02. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Vertical Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.