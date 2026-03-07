The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $1,296,565,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,520 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,047,000 after purchasing an additional 596,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,039,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,595,000 after purchasing an additional 553,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,887,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,334,918,000 after purchasing an additional 351,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $329.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.02. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $379.65.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Vertical Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW
About Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.
The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.