Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and traded as low as $38.99. Rexel shares last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 14,248 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXEEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Rexel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rexel

Rexel Stock Performance

About Rexel

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18.

(Get Free Report)

Rexel is a global distributor specializing in electrical supplies and services for residential, commercial and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes wiring, lighting, automation and control systems, energy management solutions, safety equipment and renewable energy products. Rexel supports its customers with technical expertise, digital tools and value-added services such as inventory management, project management and on-site support.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Rexel operates in more than 25 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.