FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.0001. FlexShopper shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $150,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) operates a cloud-based consumer finance platform designed to enable customers to acquire durable goods through an affordable lease-to-own subscription model. Using its proprietary Virtual Lease-to-Own (VLO) technology, FlexShopper partners with online and brick-and-mortar retailers, consumer electronics dealers and specialty merchants to offer flexible payment solutions that require minimal credit criteria. Through the VLO program, customers pay weekly or monthly lease fees, gain immediate use of merchandise and have the option to purchase the items at any time by paying a predetermined purchase price.

The company’s product portfolio spans electronics, appliances, furniture and fitness equipment, with its platform integrated into retailer websites and point-of-sale systems.

