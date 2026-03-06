Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and traded as low as $7.49. Martinrea International shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

Martinrea International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc is a global automotive parts manufacturer specializing in lightweight metal components, assemblies and fluid handling systems. As a diversified Tier 1 supplier, the company designs and produces aluminum stamping, tubular products, fluid conveyance systems, and structural assemblies that are used in powertrains, chassis and body-and–interior applications. Its engineering teams work closely with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop solutions that meet evolving performance, safety and emissions standards.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, Martinrea has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad international footprint.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.