Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $11.07. Templeton Dragon Fund shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 69,032 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th.
Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) is a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Funds. Established in March 1987, the fund was one of the earliest U.S.-listed vehicles dedicated to providing exposure to the Greater China equity markets. Over its long operating history, Templeton Dragon Fund has sought to capture growth opportunities in a region undergoing rapid economic transformation.
The fund’s primary investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of common stocks, depositary receipts and other equity-related securities of companies domiciled in, or deriving significant revenue from, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
