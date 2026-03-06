Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.70. Allkem shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

Allkem Trading Up 1.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) is a global lithium chemicals company that specializes in the production of battery‐grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. The company was originally established as Orocobre Limited in 2009 to develop the Olaroz lithium project in northwest Argentina. In 2021, Orocobre completed a merger with Galaxy Resources, creating Allkem and significantly expanding its footprint across key lithium producing regions.

Allkem’s principal operations include the Salar de Olaroz lithium carbonate facility in Argentina, the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine in Western Australia, and the Naraha lithium hydroxide plant in Japan, which it operates through a joint venture with Toyota Tsusho and LG Energy Solution.

