Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Stock Position Decreased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 70.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 193,956 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 622,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 324.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,928,000 after buying an additional 1,699,980 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.38%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

